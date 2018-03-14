Two-year-old baby dies after being left inside car

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A two-year-old toddler died after being left in a car by her mother for four hours at the Port Dickson Vocational College.

Port Dickson district police chief Superintendent Zainudin Ahmad was quoted by The Star Online as saying that Hasmah Masroh, a lecturer at the college, only realised she had left her daughter, Nur Awfa Humaisha’ Muhammad Ali Riduan, in the car around 1pm.

“She only realised that her child was still in the car at around 1pm. When she rushed to the vehicle, the victim was already unconscious," Zainudin said.

Hasmah, 32, rushed the child to the Port Dickson health clinic, but the victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

Zainudin said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act for child abuse. Offenders can be jailed up to 10 years and fined no more than RM20,000 if convicted.