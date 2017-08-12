Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Two workers crushed by fallen crane platform

Saturday August 12, 2017
08:22 AM GMT+8

The scene where the crane accident took place at Taman Capital Tanjung Tuang August 11, 2017. — Bernama picThe scene where the crane accident took place at Taman Capital Tanjung Tuang August 11, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA SAMARAHAN, Aug 12 — Two construction workers were killed after a crane platform fell on them at the Taman Capital Tanjung Tuang housing construction site here yesterday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue assistant director of operations Tiong Ling Hii said the victims, who were identified as  Muhammad Bake, 49, of Kampung Melayu, and Helen Suma Ak. Gilbert, of Kampung Moyan Lidang, Asajaya, died at the scene.

According to Tiong, the incident occurred at 3.50pm.

He said, the operation of extracting Helen’s body, that was trapped under the fallen platform, involved two Kobelco machines, while scoop stretchers were used by the firemen to bring out the two bodies. — Bernama

