Two women escape with light injuries after car plunges into Gombak River

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Two women escaped with light injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into Sungai Gombak along Jalan Kuching here early today.

The 36-year-old driver and the 43-year-old passenger were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, said Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police chief ACP Mohd Nadzri Hussain.

He said the Proton Satria car, heading from Setapak to Balakong, went out of control, hit a roadside concrete barrier and plunged five metres into the river at about 5.50am.

The passenger emerged from the car and helped the driver out through a broken window before seeking help from passers-by.

“The two women were slightly injured and sent for treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said to Bernama.

Mohd Nadzri said the case was being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

The accident resulted in a bad traffic congestion from Jalan Kuching to the city centre up to 9.30am as motorists slowed down to see the car in the river. — Bernama