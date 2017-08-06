Two kids not immunised, Health Ministry says after Sabah whooping cough outbreak

Two cases of whooping cough had been reported in Sabah involving non-Malaysian siblings who never received immunisation. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Two cases of whooping cough reported in Sabah involve non-Malaysian siblings who never received immunisation.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patients were two years and seven months old and 11 months old.

“Both of them are being treated at Keningau Hospital and are in stable condition,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said the public should not worry as the incident in Sabah was remote.

“The State Health Department has stepped up prevention and control by visiting their homes and giving immunisation to the children.” Whopping cough is caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria and is transmitted through the air during sneezing or coughing and cause inflammation of the mouth, nose and throat.

It can infect everyone but infants and children who are not fully immunised are the most vulnerable.

Patients usually suffer cough that can last up to two months to cause them to become blue (cyanosis) due to breathing difficulty and can cause seizure due to lack of oxygen supply to the brain.

It can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain (encephalopathy), and even death. — Bernama