Two UTM students suffer from TB

JOHOR BARU, Dec 7 — Two female students studying at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here, have been confirmed to be suffering from tuberculosis (TB).

State Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the State Health Department would conduct screening for TB at UTM next week.

“The infected students are 20 and 22-years old. The screening will be conducted at the class of one of the students and two hostels, namely, Kolej Tun Fatimah and Kolej Perdana.

“The number of students to be involved in the screening has yet to be decided as we are still discussing with UTM,” he said in a statement, here today. — Bernama