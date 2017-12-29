Teenagers charged with murder of girl found with 45 stab wounds

Zamirul Aliff Mohd Zaki, 19, and a 15-year-old boy acknowledged that they understood the charge read out to them before Magistrate Najwa Hashim. — Bernama picTEMERLOH, Dec 29 — Two teenage boys were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed 45 times.

No plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The boys were charged with killing Nur Amira Abdullah by a river bank at the Triang Oil Palm Estate in Bera between 1.10am and 3.30pm on Oct 25.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death penalty, upon conviction.

Najwa set Jan 24 for mention after Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Hajar Mustaffa said the prosecution was still waiting for the chemist and autopsy reports.

Zamirul Aliff and the other boy, who attended college and school, respectively, were arrested on Dec 18. They were unrepresented in court.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Othman Nanyan had said that Nur Amira’s body was found floating in Sungai Triang by members of the public at 3.30pm on Oct 26.

The body had 45 stab wounds, including in the chest, abdomen, back, arms and legs. — Bernama