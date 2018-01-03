Two technical reports on land reclamation approved, says Penang exco

Chow Kon Yeow said the Marine Department approved the Marine Risk Analysis (MRA) report last Thursday. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — Penang’s proposed Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project has obtained approval for two of its technical reports on the project, said state exco Chow Kon Yeow.

The local government, traffic management and flood mitigation committee chairman said the Marine Department approved the Marine Risk Analysis (MRA) report last Thursday.

The MRA report is related to safety issues of the waterways where the PSR project is located, which is off the southern coast of the island at Permatang Damar Laut.

“Prior to that, we also obtained approval from the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) on July 18 last year for the Hydraulics Study, which covers the engineering aspect of how the reclamation will be conducted,” Chow said in a press conference in Komtar today.

The Penang state government is still awaiting approvals for its social impact assessment, fisheries impact assessment and traffic impact assessment reports.

“These reports are still under resubmission, we are submitting a second round of reports to reply to any query by the panel on the reports,” he said.

Chow said the reports are to support the overall Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

He then reiterated that the state government would not start work on the proposed reclamation project without obtaining the necessary approvals from all relevant departments.

The PSR project, meant to fund the state’s ambitious RM27 billion Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP), includes the creation of two man-made islands off the coast, of about 2,000 acres and 1,300 acres respectively, and later another island covering 800 acres.