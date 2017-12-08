Two students with TB allowed back to UTM

UTM deputy vice-chancellor (student affairs) Professor Dr Durrish Idrus said the two locals, both in their 20s, were not a risk to others in the university and have been allowed to resume their studies.

“They are now monitored by UTM’s Health Centre and given medication and treatment, as well as being required to make periodic checks to evaluate current developments of the students,” she said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Dr Durrish said as an added measure to ensure that no other students are infected, the health centre will screen those who have been in close contact with the duo, especially at the faculty and their hostel mates.

“We wish to stress that parents and the public need not worry because the affected undergraduates will be cured by taking their prescribed medication continuously while being closely monitored by the UTM Health Centre,” she said.

She said the university worked closely with the health authorities on matters concerning their students’ well-being.

Yesterday, Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat confirmed that the state health authorities will initiate screening procedures following reports that that two UTM undergraduates have recently contracted TB.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that generally affects the lungs, and can be fatal if left untreated.