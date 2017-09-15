Two students still in critical condition after tahfiz school fire

Rescue workers at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur after a fire broke out in the wee hours of the morning, September 14, 2017. Two students from the school are still in critical condition. ― Reuters picBUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 15 — Two students of Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school which was ablaze early yesterday are still in critical condition and have yet to regain consciousness at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahya said both students suffered severe burns with one of them sustaining a broken rib.

“The medical team is giving their best to save the students,” he said after opening the Penang Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Malaysia Day parade in Permatang Pauh here today.

He said four other students and a civilian who were injured in the fire, were reported to be in stable condition.

“They sustained various injuries, including a broken arm, a broken leg, and a broken rib,” he said.

The 5.15am fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school yesterday resulted in the death of 21 students and two teachers after they were trapped in the building that had grilles on the door and windows. — Bernama