Two sisters perish after lorry catches fire in Sandakan accident

Sunday July 30, 2017
SANDAKAN, July 30 — Two sisters were burnt to death while two others were seriously injured in an  accident involving a lorry laden with LPG cylinders  in Jalan Kampung Nelayan Tengah Batu 10 near here last nighti.

Sandakan Zone Fire and Rescue chief Andre Andrew said Amanda Faizal, eight, and her sister Marsila, four,. perished in the 7pm incident.

He said a 20-year-woman identified as only as  EKin suffered 70 per cent burns while a man, Hasim Pinando, 32, was injured.

The six-tonne lorry caught fire after skidding in a ravine and the charred bodies of the two sisters were found in it, he said in a statement here today.

He added that the victims’ bodies and injured were sent to Hospital Duchess of Kent Sandakan. — Bernama

