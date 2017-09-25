Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Two senators take oath of office

Monday September 25, 2017
03:02 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — All-Malaysian Indian Progressive Front president Datuk M. Sambanthan and Kelantan Gerakan chairman Datuk Ng Chiang Chin took their oath of office as senators in the Dewan Negara today.

Sambanthan, 53, and Ng, 68, were sworn in before Dewan Negara president Datuk S. A. Vigneswaran. It was a first-term appointment for Sambanthan and second term for Ng.

Speaking to reporters later, Sambanthan said his appointment was an honour for the Indian community and it also helped to strengthen the party’s struggle.

Ng said: “Having been given the trust to serve the people for another term, I will discharge my responsibility in a transparent manner as a representative of Gerakan.” — Bernama

