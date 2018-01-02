Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Two schools in Sabah cut off by floods as new schooling session begins

Tuesday January 2, 2018
KOTA KINABALU, Jan 2 ― The new school session in Sabah generally went on smoothly today, except for two primary schools in Telupid which could not begin their new session as the roads to these schools have been cut off by floods.

The two affected schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Inarad and SK Keramuak.

A total of 119,960 preschool, Year One and Form One pupils in Sabah  started the 2018 school session today.

State Education director, Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul, in a statement said of the figure, 45,558 were Year One pupils, while 46,128 were in Form One.

She said 28,274 children entered preschool this year, and of the 1,291 preschools, 17 were approved for operation this year. ― Bernama

