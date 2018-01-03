Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Two Sarawak schools remain closed due to floods

Wednesday January 3, 2018
10:00 AM GMT+8

MIRI, Jan 3 — Two primary schools in Sarawak have yet to begin the new school session this year due to the floods.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said the two schools — SK Uma Sambop in Belaga and SK Rumah Essau in Subis — had a total enrolment of 213.

“SK Uma Sambop, which has 158 students, 15 teachers and nine administrative staff, remains closed as the classrooms, dormitories and dining halls are still being cleaned with the help of parents,” it said.

SK Rumah Essau, which has 55 pupils, 10 teachers and two administrative staff, was closed as the floodwaters in and around the school had not receded since Dec 31 last year.

“Four other primary schools, namely SK Beliau Ahad, SK Sungai Kelabit, SK Telahak and SK Kuala Kenyana, have also been affected by the floods but they are not closed,” it added. — Bernama

