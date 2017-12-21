Two robbers shot dead by cops during Shah Alam break-in

Investigators at the location where two suspects were shot dead. — Picture via China PressKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Two armed robbers were shot dead by police while robbing a house within a residential area at Jalan Platinum, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam early this morning.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said police were alerted to an attempted break-in by the public and immediately dispatched a team from the Serious Crimes Unit (D9) to the location around 3.40am.

“When they arrived they managed to locate the suspects before issuing a warning to them to immediately surrender and lay down their weapons,” he said.

He said the duo did not adhere to the order but chose to charge at the police armed with a machete and a sickle.

Several shots were fired then by the police officers, and both suspects died on the spot.

Both suspects have yet to be identified as they were not carrying any personal identification documents. Break-in tools were recovered from their bodies.

Fadzil said the police have launched Ops Kesan and enlisted the help of the detector K9 Unit to track down a remaining suspect who escaped into the surrounding area.

It is understood seven reported incidents of robbery and break-ins have been reported within the area since January.