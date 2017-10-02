Two RMN personnel allege injuries sustained under detention

The three Royal Malaysia Navy personnel are escorted by police officers into the court complex in Seri Manjung October 1, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, Oct 2 — Two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel lodged police reports here today, over injuries sustained at the Sungai Wangi Unit Detention Room in Sitiawan, Perak.

Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the duo, both 30, had abdominal injuries and were currently treated at the Manjung Hospital.

Confirming the two reports lodged, he said the cases would be investigated under Section 325/506 of the Penal Code to determine whether the incidents took place at the detention room while under custody or outside.

He said two RMN personnel aged 29 and 37 had been detained to facilitate investigations into the two reports.

“We are also checking if other RMN personnel were involved in similar incidents,” said Hasnan, who declined to divulge details to reporters when attending a state-level Warriors Day celebration here.

On the murder of two RMN personnel in the same detention room prior to this, he said the police were conducting a forensic investigation into the seized closed-circuit television camera footage.

He added that the Perak police were assisted by the Bukit Aman police in the investigations.

On Friday, two RMN personnel, namely Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatuliman Mohd Sukri, 26, were allegedly tortured to death based on post-mortem reports from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s Pathology Department.

The post-mortem performed on Nik Muhammad Baihaqy indicated his death was due to bleeding in the lungs as a result of blunt trauma while Muhammad Lailatuliman died as a result of bleeding in the lungs and blunt trauma to soft tissues.

In connections with the two murders, three RMN personnel were remanded for seven days, beginning yesterday, to facilitate investigations. — Bernama