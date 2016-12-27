Two remanded over alleged umrah package scam in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 27 — Two suspects have been remanded for four days beginning today to assist in the investigation into the umrah package scam involving more than 2,000 potential pilgrims and millions of ringgits.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Rozianti Mohamed under Section 420 of the Penal Code today.

Both the suspects — the director and an accountant — of Yayasan Bakti Negara Terengganu (YBNT), arrived at the Magistrate’s Court accompanied by the police.

Prior to this, media reported that YBNT confirmed its failure to manage more than 2,000 pilgrims, many of whom are teachers, who joined its umrah packages.

However, YBNT denied that it had cheated 2,418 participants of the programme.

It was later learnt that the postponement of their flights to the Holy Land was mainly due to the fact that YBNT had received the budget later than planned. — Bernama