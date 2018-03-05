Two Rapid Pengerang officers nabbed over bribe

Two senior male executives from the Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) were arrested by the MACC for requesting and receiving a bribe of RM25,000 from a restaurant owner at their workplace. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaJOHOR BARU, March 5 — Two senior male executives from the Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for requesting and receiving a bribe of RM25,000 from a restaurant owner at their workplace.

Johor MACC investigators arrested the project’s security officer and a health, safety and environment division manager in Pengerang at 3pm today.

A Johor MACC source said the suspects, aged 44 and 49, were arrested to assist MACC investigators into the alleged bribery case.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspects received the bribe from the restaurant’s owner as an inducement for business opportunities to open a canteen and to also approve a gas pipeline in one of the cafes in the Rapid Pengerang project area.

“The alleged incident was believed to have happened in July last year and investigations revealed that both the suspects were instrumental in the bribery case,” said the Johor MACC source today.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for receiving bribes. Under the law, those convicted can be liable to a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 which is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the suspects will be brought to court tomorrow for their remand application to assist in investigations.