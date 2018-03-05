Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Two Rapid Pengerang officers nabbed over bribe

BY BEN TAN

Monday March 5, 2018
08:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chartThe Edit: Bon Jovi’s latest album makes it to the top of US chart

MACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5mMACC probes maritime firm for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

The Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charityThe Edit: Artist Yeow to host solo art exhibition for charity

China now hardening stance on Hong Kong, TaiwanChina now hardening stance on Hong Kong, Taiwan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Two senior male executives from the Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) were arrested by the MACC for requesting and receiving a bribe of RM25,000 from a restaurant owner at their workplace. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTwo senior male executives from the Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) were arrested by the MACC for requesting and receiving a bribe of RM25,000 from a restaurant owner at their workplace. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaJOHOR BARU, March 5 — Two senior male executives from the Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for requesting and receiving a bribe of RM25,000 from a restaurant owner at their workplace.

Johor MACC investigators arrested the project’s security officer and a health, safety and environment division manager in Pengerang at 3pm today.

A Johor MACC source said the suspects, aged 44 and 49, were arrested to assist MACC investigators into the alleged bribery case.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspects received the bribe from the restaurant’s owner as an inducement for business opportunities to open a canteen and to also approve a gas pipeline in one of the cafes in the Rapid Pengerang project area.

“The alleged incident was believed to have happened in July last year and investigations revealed that both the suspects were instrumental in the bribery case,” said the Johor MACC source today.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for receiving bribes. Under the law, those convicted can be liable to a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 which is higher and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the suspects will be brought to court tomorrow for their remand application to assist in investigations.  

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram