Two perish in Papar fires

KOTA KINABALU, July 17 — Two fires in Papar District claimed two lives last night and early today, respectively.

In the first incident at Kampung Seladan, about 60 kilometres from here, Awang Ismail Pengeran Sarifudin, 80, was burned to death in his house around 8pm.

The deceased’s son, Awang Mumin, 56, suffered injuries on his legs.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre in a statement today said it despatched a fire truck with seven personnel to the scene following a distress call at 8.29pm.

In the second incident around 4am at Kampung Pedawan, the dead victim was identified as Mark Jamiang aged 36 years, whose body was found in the kitchen of his house. The fire also destroyed a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The statement said eight firefighters arrived at the scene about 16 minutes after a distress call at 4.31am and managed to control the blaze by 5.22am. — Bernama