Two on police’s wanted list nabbed in ‘Ops Rentap Khas’

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 31 — Two men on the police's wanted list in connection with criminal and drug cases, were detained during the 'Ops Rentap Khas' carried out by the Timur Laut district police headquarters here earlier today.

District police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the two men, both in their 30s, were arrested after police conducted roadblocks and found they were on the police’s wanted list in connection with drug and criminal cases.

“The inspection also found that one of them is wanted in connection with a drug case in the Timur Laut district and he has been on the wanted list for two years while another man is believed to be involved in a criminal case in Teluk Intan, Perak,” he said here today.

He said during the operation that began from 11pm to 4am, a total of 119 individuals including five women were rounded up and four were arrested for drug offences.

He said that 97 motorcycles were also inspected and all were ordered to push their motorcycles to the nearest police station to be documented before being released.

“Seventeen motorcycles were seized due to various offences under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 including for not possessing valid road tax and unauthorised vehicles modification,” he said.

Anuar said a total of 74 summonses were also issued for various traffic offences including driving without valid driving licence, registration number was not in accordance with specification and no side mirror.

He said the operation was part of police efforts to curb criminal activities such as snatch theft, motorcycle theft and drug abuse from taking place in conjunction with the new year celebration around the area.

“The operation was also aimed at ensuring that all motorcyclists comply with traffic rules and do not indulge in illegal racing,” he said.

He said a total of 119 officers and policemen were involved in the operation and it would be continued from time to time in the effort to curb crime and illegal racing around the area. — Bernama