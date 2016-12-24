Two of 16 injured in bus accident discharged

Security forces at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital to monitor the situation following the express bus accident that left 14 dead and 16 injured early December 24, 2016. — Bernama picMUAR, Dec 24 — Two of the 16 people injured in the express bus accident near Pagoh were discharged from Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital at 10am today.

“They were treated for minor injuries. Those who suffer serious injuries are being treated in the emergency ward.

“We are trying to find a suitable place for the families of the accident victims to assemble,” said a spokesman for the hospital.

None of the family members of those killed have turned up at the mortuary of the hospital.

An express bus plunged into a revine near Kampung Jayo, Pagoh at Km 137.3 of North-South Expressway northbound at about 4am today.

The accident killed 14 people and injured 16 others.

Those injured were seven Malaysians, six Singaporeans, two Myanmar while the identity of one other was not known. — Bernama