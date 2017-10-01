Two navy personnel believed tortured, police say

Mohd Baihaqy Nik Mat's wife Noor Bazlin Mohammad (second from left) waits outside the Pathology Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh September 30, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, Oct 1 — Two personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) who died at the Sungai Wangi Unit detention room near Sitiawan here on Friday, are believed to have been tortured, said Perak Crime Investigation chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee.

He said police has classified the case as murder based on the report of the post mortem on Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailal Tuiman Mohd Sukri, 26, from the Pathology Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

“The post mortem conducted on both of them revealed they were tortured, which resulted in injuries. From these findings, the investigations are classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here today.

Gan said the post mortem on Nik Muhammad Baihaqy, which was carried out from 3.30pm to 7pm yesterday showed that his death was caused by bleeding on the lungs and blunt trauma on soft tissue.

“The post mortem on Muhammad Lailal Tuiman, from 9pm to 11.30pm, revealed he died due to lung bleeding and blunt trauma on soft tissue,” he said.

He said following the post mortem results, police had arrested three men, aged between 29 and 44, at about 9.30pm to facilitate the investigations.

“The three suspects were on duty during the Friday (Sept 29) shift from 10am to 11pm. Application for the remand order for the suspects will be made at the Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court,” he said.

Gan said police also recorded the statements of eight detainees at the location and 11 guards on duty at the scene.

“In addition, the police seized CCTV sets, seven T batons, a SOP log book and several mobile phones of various brands,” he said.

RMN in a statement yesterday said Nik Muhammad Baihaqy and Muhammad Lailal Tuiman died at the detention room while undergoing physical training at the camp on Friday.

During the training, the two personnel complained of exhaustion and rested and later vomited and experiencing shortness of breath before being confirmed dead by paramedics who arrived at 3.15pm. — Bernama