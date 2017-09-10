Two nabbed as police seize drugs worth RM13,000 in Kamunting

TAIPING, Sept 10 — Police arrested two men and seized drugs valued at RM13,000 in the vicinity of the Taiping Golf Resort, Kamunting near here yesterday.

District Police Chief ACP Harrith Kam Abdullah said both suspects aged 28 and 34 from Kamunting and Johor Bahru respectively were detained at about 4 am yesterday by a team from the Narcotics Division of the District Police Headquarters (IPD) following information received from members of the public.

“An inspection on the Proton Saga FL car they were travelling in did not find any contraband item before a key to an apartment at the Golf Resort rented by the suspects was found,” he said in a statement, here today.

Harrith Kam said a check in a room at the apartment found 445 grams of heroine and 0.05 gram of syabu believed for distribution in Kamunting and Taiping.

He said an investigation revealed that both suspects had past criminal records with regard to drugs and other crimes. — Bernama