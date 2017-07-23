Two more areas in Sarawak declared as rabies-infected

There are now a total of 20 rabies-infected areas in Sarawak. — Bernama picKUCHING, July 23 — Another two areas have been declared as rabies-infected areas, bringing the total number to 20 in Sarawak since the rabies outbreak started in Serian district last month.

The new areas are Kampung Entubuh, Tebedu, in Serian district, and Batu 5, Jalan Semeba, just at the outskirt of Kuching city.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, in his capacity as the Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, signed an order to declare the two areas as rabies-infected under Section 37(1) of the Public Health Ordinance, 1990, before leaving for Betong at 8.30am this morning.

The declaration was made after Uggah had a discussion with the state Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and state Veterinary Department officials at the hangar of Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd.

Uggah said it has been confirmed that an unspecified number of dogs were found to be positive with the rabies virus in Kampung Entubuh, near the Sarawak-West Kalimantan border, and Batu 5, Jalan Semeba.

“Therefore, I urge the owners to keep their pets inside the compound of their houses and not to let them roam about outside,” he said.

The areas which have been declared as rabies-infected on July 4 were Kampung Krait, Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Paon Rimu Bakung, Kampung Remun and Kampung Lebor.

Kampung Sarodan was declared as a rabies-infected area on July 12, while Kampung Tangga was declared as rabies-infected area on July 13.

Kampung Ampungan, Kampung Mentong Berawan, Kampung Mentong Silaga, Kampung Engkabang, Kampung Tampek Sumpas, Kampung Rasau, Pekan Soburan, Serian town, Batu 45 Kuching-Sri Aman road, Kampung Temong Mura and Rumah Janta Punggu Mawang were declared as rabies-infected areas on July 18.

Except for Rumah Janta Punggu Mawang and Batu 5, Jalan Semeba, the other 18 rabies-infected areas are in Serian district.

The rabies outbreak has claimed the lives of four children while a man is in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sarawak General Hospital.

The Perak state government also declared last Monday the Matang sub-district as a rabies-infected area.