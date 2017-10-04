Two more held over murder of two navy staff

State police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said yesterday the men, aged 29 and 37, were picked up on Monday. — AFP pic IPOH, Oct 4 — Police have arrested another two men to assist investigations into the murder of two navy personnel at the Sungai Wangi Navy Communication Centre in Sitiawan.

“The Seri Manjung magistrate’s court allowed remand until Friday,” he said, adding the duo are being investigated for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Hasnan said police got the lead on the two suspects after two navy personnel from the centre lodged reports alleging they were also assaulted while being detained at the centre.

The two navy men are warded at Seri Manjung Hospital with similar injuries to Nik Mohd Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatuliman Mohd Shuri, 26, who died on Friday.

Hasnan said with the latest arrests, seven navy personnel guarding detainees at the centre had been arrested with five being investigated for murder.

It was reported that Nik Mohd Baihaqy and Muhammad Lailatuliman died in the detention room at the centre after they complained of breathing difficulties, vomiting and tiredness following a physical training.

Nik Mohd Baihaqy was being detained for 45 days for not attending a service assignment. He was also suspected of being involved in drugs.

Nik Mohd Baihaqy was sentenced on Sept 27 and was sent to the detention centre the next day.

Muhammad Lailatuliman was detained for being absent without approval. He was sentenced on Sept 28 and was sent to detention on the same day.

Police said the cause of death was due to bleeding in the lungs caused by blunt force trauma.

Hasnan said the Royal Malaysian Navy have given the police full cooperation following the incident.

“The navy is also conducting an internal investigation to identify the suspects involved.”