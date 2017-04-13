Two more firms cut ties with Singaporean dog abuser

In a clip uploaded online, Yee, 30, is seen attacking the dog after it rushed at him while he was cycling and caused him to fall.KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Singaporean Terry Yee’s animal abuse has cost his company the distributorship of two more brands.

US-based water-bottle maker Nalgene said it was terminating Yee’s Tearproof Sdn Bhd over a video of him attacking a dog here.

“We were recently made aware of allegations regarding cruelty towards an animal involving one of our distributors in Singapore and Malaysia.

“The individual involved has admitted to his actions and his company will no longer serve as a distributor of Nalgene products,” it wrote on Facebook.

UK-based outdoor apparel brand Cragshopper also said it was discontinuing its relationship with Yee’s firm.

“We have not dealt with Mr Yee since last year and will not be dealing with him in future.

“We do not condone maltreatment of animals in any way and Yee’s behaviour does not represent the values and principles to which our brand adheres.”

The two join US adventure equipment firm Osprey Packs in severing ties with Yee’s firm over the animal abuse.

Yee was recorded attacking a dog near his home and the clip was later uploaded to the Internet.

The case is under investigation by the Serdang police and the Department of Veterinary Services.

Yee came under intense public criticism after his personal information was exposed together with the video and his business is now the subject of boycotts.

The Singaporean has publicly admitted to being the person shown in the video captured on April 2 and to attacking the dog.