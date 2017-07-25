Sarawak-West Kalimantan to begin rabies vaccination, ban animal exports at border

Uggah said 402 new cases of dog bites have been reported in Sarawak. ― Picture by Sulok TawieUCHING, July 25 — A special joint committee set up by Sarawak and West Kalimantan on the prevention and control of the spread of rabies today adopted six steps to contain the outbreak of the disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said that the committee has agreed to set up a joint cooperation under the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East Asia Growth Area) to enable meetings to be held when the need arises.

"The joint committee also agreed to conduct joint vaccination within the Immune Belt at the border areas," he said in a statement released to the press.

Uggah, who is also the state minister of modernisation of agriculture, native land and regional development, said that both sides have agreed to upgrade their awareness promotion on rabies along the border areas and that such promotion be in Bahasa Malaysia and Indonesia.

He said there should be a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be established by Sarawak and West Kalimantan to avoid any misunderstanding when conducting joint operation against the spread of rabies at border areas.

"The joint committee has also agreed that each party will not give permits anyone to export animals across the border," he said.

The special joint committee meeting was held at the Sarawak's border town of Tebedu and it was co-chaired the deputy state secretary Datuk Jaul Samion and Indonesian consul general in Kuching, Muhammad Abdullah.

Uggah also signed an order to declare two more areas in Sarawak as rabies-infected, bringing the total number to 22 since the outbreak of the disease last month.

The new areas are Wet Market, Sungai Maong in Kuching and Kampung Serikin, a village in Bau district, located near the border with West Kalimantan.

Uggah said 402 new cases of dog bites have been reported in Sarawak, including 31 which were reported in Serian Division, 16 in Kuching Division and three in Sri Aman Division from April 2 to July 25.

With the new cases reported, he said there are now 879 dog bites reported since April 1.

He said based on the information provided by the Sarawak General Hospital and the Serian district hospital, a total of 568 people have been vaccinated after they have been bitten by dogs.

He said as of today, a total of 17,844 animals, including 10,204 dogs, 7,595 cats and 45 other animals have been vaccinated.

The rabies outbreak in Sarawak has claimed the lives of five people, four who were children, to date.

The fatalities from the disease are the first in nearly 20 years.