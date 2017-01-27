Two months in, renewed sexual abuse probe at preacher’s school still ongoing

— Picture via Facebook/Kazim EliasKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Perak police confirmed they are still conducting renewed investigations into an alleged sexual abuse case at a tahfiz school in Ipoh owned by celebrity preacher Datuk Mohammad Kazim Elias.

The investigation is now nearly two months running, following a directive from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in early December; the initial probe in August was concluded in just a fortnight.

“We are taking action on DPP instructions and in the midst of completing it.

“Soon we will refer back to DPP for decision,” Perak deputy criminal investigation department chief ACP W. Puspanathan told Malay Mail Online in a text message this week, referring to the deputy public prosecutor.

Last month, Malay Mail Online reported that the AGC sent the directive through the Perak State Prosecution Unit and is awaiting further investigation results before deciding on the next course of action.

The police previously announced the investigation ended on August 27, barely two weeks after the mother of a victim lodged a police report over the alleged sexual abuse on August 14.

According to the police, investigators had then taken statements from 10 people including students, the alleged victim, and the school called Darul Barakah, which teaches Quran memorisation.

Kazim previously denied the allegation at the school, and vowed to turn over any culprit found to be involved in such activity, even if it was a member of his family.

In November, Kazim demanded the mother apologise for the allegation under threat of a RM8 million lawsuit for libel, which his lawyers claim was intended to “affect the reputation and also the client’s reputable track record”, including his religious reputation.

According to the letter of demand sighted by Malay Mail Online, Kazim claimed a Facebook post made by the woman referring to “a maahad up north and led by a famous ustaz” had hinted at him and his religious school, even when the two were not explicitly named.

Kazim also sent letters of demand with different terms to former celebrity Wardina Safiyyah and social activist Syed Azmi Alhabshi for allegedly making the allegation viral on their Facebook pages.

The mother has since sought legal representation and sent a notice to Kazim’s lawyers denying the claims. Kazim has not followed up on his demands so far.