Two men remanded over murder of federal cop

JITRA, Aug 20 — Two men were remanded for a week beginning today, to facilitate investigations into the murder of a Bukit Aman policeman at a house in Taman Sri Hosba, Changlun here on Friday night.

The remand order against the suspects, aged 30 and 36, who surrendered yesterday separately to the police was issued by Magistrate, Mohd Hadi Hakimi Harun.

In the 10.25pm incident, Sub-Inspector Abu Hashim, 54, who was attached to the Bukit Aman CID was shot dead by what the police suspect to be a contract killer.

The policeman who sustained four gunshot wounds in the back died on the spot.

At a press conference yesterday, Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff said the gunman had fired six rounds in the direction of the victim who was talking to a friend in the compound of the house in Taman Sri Hosba.

On Friday, the police detained the 35-year-old friend to facilitate investigations into the murder. He was remanded for a week beginning yesterday.

Meanwhile in Sintok, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the police did not rule out the possibility that more individuals might be detained to shed light on the killing.

“We have detained the trio for interrogation and we want to know what had really transpired in the incident. Once we found out the cause, we want to know who else were involved...there is a possibility that several other individuals will be arrested,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the 13th Public Universities Police Undergraduate Voluntary Corps (Suksis) passing-out parade at the Universiti Utara Malaysia here today.

Noor Rashid said, while the victim’s friend was detained on Friday night, the other two men surrendered yesterday to the police. — Bernama