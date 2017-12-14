Two men charged with possession of fraudulent medical certificates

MELAKA, Dec 14 — Two men pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to possession of fraudulent medical certificates.

Muhammad Yusran Jusoh, 19, and Muhammad Raman Omar, 21, who were charged separately, made the plea before judge Norma Ismail.

Muhammad Yusran, who is a polytechnic student, was charged with five counts of possessing fraudulent medical certificates, which were used as genuine, in front of Stesen Minyak Petron Peringgit, LT 1678 Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Peringgit here at 9.10pm last Dec 4.

Muhammad Raman, who is a store keeper, was charged with 10 counts of possessing the fraudulent medical certificates, which were used as genuine, at a house in Jalan Melati 3, Taman Peringgit Jaya here at 10.10pm the same day.

They were charged under Section 474 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, if found guilty.

Norma allowed them bail of RM20,000 in one surety for all charges each and set Jan 15 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Shazreen Nadia Saaban prosecuted, while Muhammad Yusran and Muhammad Raman were represented by lawyers Fahmy Sulaiman and Sulaiman Harmain Shah, respectively. — Bernama