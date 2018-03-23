Two men charged with possession of firearms in Perak

KUALA KANGSAR, March 23 — A man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three charges for possession of firearms.

Abu Shahriman Othman, 45, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Rohaida Ishak.

On the first count, he was charged with possession of a black M-16-A1 rifle with two M-16-A1 magazines.

The charge, under Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which provides an imprisonment for up to 14 and whipping of up to six strokes, if found guilty.

On the second and third count, Abu Shahriman was charged under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 with possession of a homemade rifle and 209 rounds of live ammunition of various types.

He faced an imprisonment for up to seven years and fine of up to RM10,000, or both, on each count, if found guilty.

All the offences were allegedly committed at a house in Kampung Padang Jeri, Gerik, at noon last March 11.

Abu Shahriman, who was unrepresented, was allowed bail of RM9,000 in one surety for all charges.

Deputy public prosecutor Hasyutantee Khalil prosecuted.

The court set April 23 for mention.

Meanwhile, in the Lenggong Magistrate’s Court, Abu Shahriman’s friend, Mohd Roslan Baharom, 50, pleaded not guilty to two counts with possession of a homemade rifle and 34 rounds of 12 Bore live ammunition.

On the first count, with possession of the rifle, Mohd Roslan was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Kampung Padang Jeri, Gerik, .

The second charge, for possession of the bullets, he was alleged to have committed the offence at a house at Lot 1907, Perumahan Mesra Rakyat, Kampung Air Pulau, Gerik,at 2 pm last March 11.

All the charges were made under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

Magistrate Raja Shahril Anuar Raja Baniamin allowed Mohd Roslan bail of RM20,000 in one surety for both charges and set April 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Azfar Mahmod prosecuted, while Mohd Roslan was unrepresented. — Bernama