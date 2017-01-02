Two married women nabbed in Malacca khalwat raid

MALACCA, Jan 2 — The Malacca Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) detained 30 people aged 21 to 56 years, including two married women, for alleged close proximity at hotels and massage parlours in an operation from 11.30pm last night.

JAIM Enforcement Division principal assistant director Rahimin Bani said nine men were detained at four massage joints while 21 others (10 men and 11 women) were caught at seven budget hotels in Malacca Tengah.

“Two men and a woman were detained in a hotel room in Bandar Hilir while a couple was nabbed in a hotel room in Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho with drug believed to be syabu,” he told reporters after the five-hour integrated anti-vice operation here, today.

“The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) also seized paraphernalia believed to have been used for processing drugs at the hotel room in Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho.”

He reminded the two married women to be mindful of their behaviour and avoid close proximity which they could use as an excuse to demand for divorce. — Bernama