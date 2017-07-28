Two Malaysians hurt after bike hits stalled car in Singapore

Danny and Trivikram go airborne after their motorcycle crashed into a stalled car on Seletar Expressway near Woodlands Checkpoint. JOHOR BARU, July 28 — A horrifying video showing two Malaysian security officers sent flying after their motorcycle crashed into the back of a stalled car on Monday morning has gone viral on social media.

The 10.30am incident happened after best friends Danny Raj Muniappan, 24, and RL Trivikram, 21, finished their night shift at Changi Airport and were heading home across the Causeway.

A vehicle dashcam captured the moment Danny and his pillion Trivikram were flung off their Kawasaki bike on Seletar Expressway near Woodlands Checkpoint after crashing into the open boot of the car which was stalled on the fast lane.

The duo worked for security company Certis Cisco in Singapore and were renting a home here.

Both are reported to be in serious condition and currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Singapore.

Trivikram suffered a fractured pelvic bone and a broken leg while Danny has a ruptured bladder, fractured pelvic bone, broken left arm and left leg.

Danny’s father Muniappan, 55, told The Straits Times his son was a careful rider.

“My son isn’t the ‘racing’ type. The doctors are doing all they can. Only God can help us,” he said.

Muniappam, who sells cendol in Selangor, said he took a bus to Singapore with his wife and eldest son soon after they heard about the accident.

“We hope he will fight through this and recover,” he told The Straits Times.

Senior vice-president and head of Certis Cisco aviation security Benny Lim said the company would help to the victims and their families

“Some of our staff have visited them in hospital and will keep in close contact with them.”

It was learnt that the car involved broke down shortly before the accident and had its hazard lights on.