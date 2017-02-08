Two Malaysians arrested in Singapore drug raid

The two men were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in Jurong. — iStock.com pic via AFPSINGAPORE, Feb 8 — Some 1.6kg of heroin, including two packets hidden in two shoes outside a flat, were seized when Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers conducted a raid in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 52 this morning.

In arresting a 47-year-old drug trafficker in the flat, the officers also found S$97,500 (RM305,290) hidden inside a refrigerator in the kitchen, CNB said in a statement.

The bulk of the heroin, about 1.35kg, were found in the flat’s storeroom. Some 240g of the drug were found hidden in two shoes on a shoe rack outside the flat.

Meanwhile, a separate team of anti-narcotics officers arrested two other suspected drug traffickers, two Malaysian men aged 30 and 33, at a nearby carpark. CNB said they recovered S$6,900 in cash from the 30-year-old. The CNB did not say how, or if, the three suspects are connected.

In an earlier raid yesterday, anti-narcotics officers arrested a 21-year-old Singaporean man in his home after they were alerted to a “suspicious parcel containing a packet of vegetable matter”. The contents were suspected to be cannabis and four bottles of synthetic cannabis oil that the man had ordered online.

The officers found an additional four bottles of the oil in the 21-year-old’s home. CNB did not disclose where the raid was conducted, adding that investigations into the four suspects are ongoing.

According to the Misuse of Drugs Act, the trafficking of heroin is an offense punishable by death if the amount exceeds 15g. — TODAY