Two lads brave chest-deep floodwaters to save six cats trapped at house

Muhammad Faruq Shabudi, 15, waded through floodwater to rescue six cats trapped in a flooded house in Kampung Padang Serai. — Bernama picBERUAS, Jan 25 — Two village lads waded through chest-deep floodwaters to save six cats trapped at a house in Kampung Padang Serai, here, today.

In the 4.30pm rescue effort, Muhammad Faruq Shabudi, 15, and Muhammad Shukri Zulkafli, 20, saved the cats believed to be trapped in the house since two days ago when the family of flood victims was evacuated to a relief centre.

Muhammad Faruq said he and his friend heard the loud meowing of cats from the house.

“We treaded very carefully through the flood waters for about 20 metres to get to the house where we found the cats on the ceiling and veranda.

“The cats which appeared hungry and cold were then sent to the relief centre and hopefully the felines would meet their owner,” he said when met at the village.

A total of 201 flood victims from 56 families from the village were evacuated to Sekolah Agama Rakyat Kampung Padang Serai-turned-relief centre since Monday.

One of the villagers, Adila Mohd Ali, 35, said the flood this time was the worst since she started living there about 10 years ago.

Adila said she had her family had moved to the relief centre with only the clothes on their backs after the swift-flowing flood waters entered their house, as a result they could not save anything.

“Our priority was to save our children with the younger ones aged only two and four years. Even my children’s school uniforms, school bags and books were swept away by the floodwaters.

“However, we are grateful that we are all safe,” said the mother of five. — Bernama