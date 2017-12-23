Two killed, three injured in accident in Setiu

SETIU, Dec 23 ― Two youths were killed and three were injured in an accident in Kampung Saujana, at Kilometre 68 of Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kampung Raja here last night.

Setiu police chief Supt Zulkifli Mat Deris said the accident at about 9.15pm involved a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and two motorcycles.

“Initial investigations found the accident occurred when a Perodua Alza which was coming from Kuala Terengganu collided with two motorcycles, a Honda Dash and an unidentified model.

“In the accident, one of the motorcycles caught fire,” he said when contacted by Bernama this morning.

The rider and passenger of the Honda Dash aged 23 and 21 died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

Zulkifli said the wet road after rain and darkness in the area could have contributed to the crash.

“The car driver who is a doctor was injured on the hands and legs while the rider and passenger of the other motorcycle aged 19 and 20 sustained injuries on the chin, body, hands and legs.

“The three passengers in the car aged 11, 14 and 20 were unhurt,” he added.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama