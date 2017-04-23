Two killed, one seriously injured in George Town collision

Two men were killed when the car they were travelling in crashed into the wall of a Chinese cemetery in George Town.GEORGE TOWN, April 23 — Two men were killed while another man was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into the wall of a Chinese cemetery in Jalan Mount Erskine, here today.

Timur Laut District Police chief SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said in the accident at 7.20am, driver S. Krisnna Kumar, 29, and passenger S. Rajan, 22, died at the scene after they were flung out of the Proton Iswara car they were travelling in.

“Another passenger, aged 23 years, sustained serious injuries.

“The accident was believed to have occurred when the car in which the three men were travelling in from Jalan Lembah Permai towards Jalan Gottlieb lost control and skidded to the right side of the road and crashed into the Chinese cemetery there,” he said here today.

Mior Faridalatrash said the injured man was sent to the Penang Hospital for further treatment and was reported to be in critical condition.

The bodies of the two accident victims were also sent to the same hospital for post-mortem.

He said further investigation was being carried out, including tracing witnesses of the accident to facilitate the probe while the public with information on the incident were asked to come forward to the nearest police station to provide information on it.

The accident is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. — Bernama