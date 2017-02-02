Two killed moments after surviving crash

IPOH, Feb 2 — Two 19-year-old students were killed after they were run over by a car on the North-South Expressway yesterday morning, moments after surviving a crash near Slim River, around 100km south of here.

Muhammad Zahid Mohd Taib and Nur Arissa Natijah Sophian, from Bagan Serai and Segamat respectively, were killed on the spot at KM 373.5 of the North-South Expressway at about 3.05am.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Wan Jamil Wan Chik said the two were in a Toyota Vios heading from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh.

He said the Vios’ driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a guardrail in the middle of the expressway.

The car then crashed into a Perodua Alza before coming to a stop on the right lane of the northbound lanes, facing horizontally across the road.

“As the victims came out of their car, they were hit by a Proton Waja coming from behind. The driver of the Waja was unable to avoid them and they died in the accident,” he said in a statement.

“The driver and passenger of the Waja suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Slim River hospital. “

Muhammad Zahid was studying at Politeknik Ungku Omar Ipoh, while Nur Arissa was enrolled at the University of Selangor (Unisel). The driver, who was not hurt, was a 19-year-old vocational college student from Kuantan.

All three students were heading to Ipoh for a vacation.

Wan Jamil said two other vehicles, a Toyota Alphard and a Volvo, also slammed into the pile-up as they tried to avoid the Vios.

Two people in the Alphard suffered minor injuries.

He said the northbound lanes were temporarily closed for investigations and clean-up work, causing traffic to slow for around 3km.