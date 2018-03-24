Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Two killed after car crashes into road divider

GUA MUSANG, March 24 — Two people were killed and another was slightly injured when a Proton Wira car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into the road divider at Kilometer 70 Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing here today.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin identified one of the victims killed in the crash, which occurred about 4.30am, as car driver S. Paramasivam, 33, from Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

He said the identity of the other fatality, a woman, had yet to be ascertained, and both the bodies had been sent to Gua Musang Hospital for post mortem.

The injured was identified as Sharif Sayid Ahmad, 38, from Kampung Raja, Cameron Highlands, who was sent to the same hospital for treatment.

“They were on their way from Gua Musang to Cameron Highlands,” he said when contacted here. — Bernama

