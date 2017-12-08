Two individuals, including company director released on MACC bail over illegal sand mining probe

They were remanded for 10 days from Nov 30 to facilitate investigation into a bribery case involving illegal mining of sand and gravel in Kajang in 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Dec 8 — The Magistrate’s Court today released two men, who were remanded to facilitate investigation into illegal mining of sand and gravel in Selangor, on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail.

Magistrate Aida Khairuleen Azli allowed the two individuals, including a company director, to be released on a bail of RM100,000 with one surety each.

They were remanded for 10 days from Nov 30 to facilitate investigation into a bribery case involving illegal mining of sand and gravel in Kajang in 2014.

MACC also arrested another two men in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 29 and they were released on Wednesday after a seven-day remand on Nov 30.

Following the arrest, the MACC froze several accounts of the suspected companies containing RM4 million.

Initial investigations by MACC found that the mining companies had allegedly offered bribes to local authority officers, allegedly as an inducement not to take action against them. —Bernama