Couple hurt by uprooted tree near KLCC

The incident occurred around 7.30am at the junction facing Menara Public Bank. — Picture courtesy of KL Fire and Rescue Dept

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — A husband and wife were injured after a fallen tree struck their motorcycle in a freak accident along Jalan Ampang this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said the incident occurred around 7.30am at the junction facing Menara Public Bank here.

“The fallen tree crashed into a motorcycle causing head injuries to the rider and passenger, while another driver escaped unharmed with only damages reported to his car,” he said.

The couple were identified as 38-year-old Norazrul Mohd, and his 25-year-old wife Mira Ezva Abd Rasid who was riding pillion.

“From the reports received, the rider is still being treated in the red zone of Hospital Kuala Lumpur while his partner is recuperating in the green zone,” he said.

Khirudin said rescuers from the Jalan Tun Razak and Pudu fire stations were sent to the scene and managed to extricate the victims before rushing them to Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The fallen tree, which blocked at least three lanes on the busy road, worsened the usual morning rush hour traffic and caused a massive congestion in the city centre.

It is understood that clean-up work took slightly more than an hour by the fire department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Khirudin said based on observations, the tree had fallen over due to decaying roots.