Two held for alleged extortion against Indian national

SEREMBAN, March 4 — Seremban police detained two individuals aged 45, on suspicion of committing extortion against an Indian national.

District police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh in a statement here today said the suspects were detained at 8 pm yesterday by a team from Seremban District Police Headquarters who had mounted a surveillance after receiving a report from the alleged victim, a tailor.

“The victim was accused of working without a valid permit and one of the suspects demanded RM6,000 from him through three telephone calls on March 1 and March 3.

“The victim who told the suspect that he only had RM300 cash was asked to put the money inside a bag and place it in front of a shop near the location where the victim was working,” he said.

Thiew said police seized a Proton Waja that had been used by the suspects, three mobile phones and a bag containing RM300.

“Investigations revealed the suspects admitted involvement in four extortion cases in Seremban and one case in Port Dickson using the same modus operandi,” he said.

Both suspects have been remanded for four days till Wednesday, while the case is being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code. — Bernama