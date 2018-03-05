Two held after man found dead in Kedah motel

SUNGAI PETANI, March 5 — A 53-year-old man was found dead with a wire around the neck in a room of a motel in Taman Bandar Baru near here last night, according to police.

The body of E. Muniandy of Taman Kajang Utama, Selangor, was found on its side in the batnroom by motel employees who heard a commotion in the room at 8.15pm, said Kuala Muda District Police chief ACP Saifi Abdul Hamid.

He said Muniandy had checked into the motel in Jalan Kelab Cinta Sayang at 6.10pm with two other men who were seen leaving in a hurry two hours later.

Muniandy also had injuries on the left forehead and on the right side and back of the body, he said in a statement today

Saifi said the police arrested two men in their 20s within six hours of the incident at a nearby housing estate.

“The motive for the murder is still under investigation and the two suspects, who are self-employed, will be remanded for seven days from today to assist in the probe,” he said.

Muniandy’s body had been sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, he added. — Bernama