Court charges two friends with robbery-cum rape of kindergarten teachers

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Two friends were charged in separate Sessions Court in Ampang here today with robbery-cum-rape and committing unnatural sex on two kindergarten teachers that went viral on the social media last month.

Erza Iwan Ni @ Nirman, 34, and Aza Nizam Abd Razak, 40, both car re-possessor, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In the court before judge Azrul Darus, Erza Iwan and Aza Nizam were jointly charged with committing gang-robbery on the two teachers, one aged 20 years and nine month and the other, 18 years and nine months, when armed with a knife in a room at a kindergarten in Pandan Indah, Ampang here, at 4.30am last July 14.

They were alleged to have robbed the victims of handphones, a television, a telephone battery and RM300.

The charge, under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Aza Nizam was also charged with raping one of the teachers at the same place, time and date, and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years, and is liable to whipping under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, in the court before judge Syafeera Mohd Said, Erza Iwan was charged with raping and committing unnatural sex on the other teacher, aged 20 years and nine months, at the same place and time.

The punishment for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent, as provided under Section 377C of the Penal Code, is imprisonment for up to 20 years and liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutors Nadiah Malek Fauzie and Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin, who prosecuted, did not offer bail on both the accused, who were unrepresented, as they involved serious offences and the incident had gone viral on the social media.

Both courts set Sept 7 for mention. — Bernama