Two former senior officers of Felda released on RM400,000 bail each

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — Two former senior officers of the Federal Land Development Authority, including one with a ‘Datuk’ title, who were remanded since Jan 25 to facilitate investigations into alleged misappropriation in connection with a sturgeon fish rearing project worth RM47.6 million, were released today.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman released the duo on RM400,000 bail each in one surety each.

The two men and three other individuals were detained at several locations around the Klang Valley between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Jan 24 through the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) ‘Op Caviar’ to investigate alleged misappropriation of sturgeon fish breeding technology transfer worth US$10 million (RM47.6 million) since 2014.

They were all remanded for seven days beginning Jan 25 and the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The other three individuals were released on Jan 31 while the remand order on these two was extended for another three days beginning Feb 1. — Bernama