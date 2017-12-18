Two former company directors charged with CBT

Azman Hanafiah (right) and M.Sundararasoo (left) were alleged to have transferred ownership of the land in Mukim Sungai Raya to their names at the office of Chew Gi Boo & Co, in Ipoh Garden. — Bernama picIPOH, Dec 18 — Two former company directors pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving a piece of land belonging to the company which was transferred to their names.

Azman Hanafiah, 42, and M.Sundararasoo, 47, (rpt: M.Sundararasoo) , who were then directors of Rentak Berpadu Piping Sdn Bhd, were alleged to have transferred ownership of the land in Mukim Sungai Raya, Kinta, Perak, to their names at the office of Chew Gi Boo & Co, Ipoh Garden, here, at 9.30am on April 8, 2011.

They were charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Judge Norashima Khalid allowed them bail of RM50,000 in one surety each and also ordered the two men to surrender their passports to the court, and report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab prosecuted, while lawyers Nurwati Mohamed Mokhtar and Ranjit Singh Sandhu represented Azman and Sundararasoo, respectively.

The court set Jan 23 next year for mention. — Bernama