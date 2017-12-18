Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Malaysia

Two former company directors charged with CBT

Monday December 18, 2017
01:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Labour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next yearLabour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next year

The Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in womenThe Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in women

How Guardiola turned Man City into world beatersHow Guardiola turned Man City into world beaters

Ipoh man left with scars after ‘cheaper’ hair transplantsIpoh man left with scars after ‘cheaper’ hair transplants

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Azman Hanafiah (right) and M.Sundararasoo (left) were alleged to have transferred ownership of the land in Mukim Sungai Raya to their names at the office of Chew Gi Boo & Co, in Ipoh Garden. — Bernama picAzman Hanafiah (right) and M.Sundararasoo (left) were alleged to have transferred ownership of the land in Mukim Sungai Raya to their names at the office of Chew Gi Boo & Co, in Ipoh Garden. — Bernama picIPOH, Dec 18 — Two former company directors pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving a piece of land belonging to the company which was transferred to their names.

Azman Hanafiah, 42, and M.Sundararasoo, 47, (rpt: M.Sundararasoo) , who were then directors of Rentak Berpadu Piping Sdn Bhd, were alleged to have transferred ownership of the land in Mukim Sungai Raya, Kinta, Perak, to their names at  the office of  Chew Gi Boo & Co, Ipoh Garden, here, at  9.30am on April 8, 2011.

They were charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Judge Norashima Khalid allowed them bail of RM50,000 in one surety each and also ordered the two men to surrender their passports to the court, and report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab prosecuted, while lawyers  Nurwati Mohamed Mokhtar and Ranjit Singh Sandhu represented Azman and Sundararasoo, respectively.

The court set Jan 23 next year for mention. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline