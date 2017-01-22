Two fishermen missing off Balik Pulau since yesterday

BALIK PULAU, Jan 22 — Two fishermen from Kuala Sungai Pinang here are feared missing as they have not returned home since they went out to catch fish yesterday.

Ahmad Nizam Ariffin, 40, and Hatami Ismail, 20, were said to have gone out to sea at 5pm yesterday and were supposed to berth at the Kuala Sungai Pinang jetty later in the night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) public relationS officer Mohd Azman Hussin said a call was received today at 5.09pm that the two fishermen had not returned.

“The two fishermen went out to sea in a fibreglass boat. The boat was believed to have developed a leak before they went out to sea,” he said here today.

He said JBPM immediately launched a search and rescue operation along the coastal waters for the duo using an aluminium boat and aided by boats from the Kampung Sungai Pinang Fishermen’s Association but had yet to detect them. — Bernama