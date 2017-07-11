Two family members nabbed for allegedly embezzling RM4m from MISDEC

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained two family members who are also senior officers at the Melaka Industrial Skills Development Centre (MISDEC) for allegedly transferring RM4 million of the centre’s money to their own company account.

According to sources, the two suspects, one aged 76, and son, 43, were believed to have abused their powers and positions at the centre between 2014 and 2015.

“Investigations found that the transfer of MISDEC’s money into the duo’s company account was carried out via several cheques which amounted to approximately RM4 million.

“Both were detained in Melaka today and the MACC seized nearly RM600,000 in the company’s account,” the source said.

In addition, the investigating team also seized a four-wheel drive vehicle and the company’s equipment worth nearly RM350,000, the source added.

MISDEC is a non-profit organisation established to provide industrial skills training programmes to enhance human resources skills and technology.

The source said the centre had received funding from the Ministry of Human Resources and the Melaka state government.

“The Human Resource Ministry and the Melaka state government had allocated RM4.5 million to the centre but until now there has been no training programmes.” “The two suspects had set up a company and transferred almost all of the money into their company account for personal gain,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrests and said the investigating team was still in the process of collecting evidence related to the case.

“Both suspects are expected to be produced at the Ayer Keroh court tomorrow morning to be remanded to facilitate investigations,” he said. — Bernama