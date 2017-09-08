Two ex-bank officers claim trial to CBT

K. Kalyani allegedly misappropriated RM430,000 at a CIMB branch here while M. Logeswari allegedly committed a similar offence involving RM195,580 at RHB's OUG branch. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Two female former bank officers claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust (CBT).

K. Kalyani, 31, allegedly misappropriated RM430,000 at CIMB, University of Malaya branch here on Jan 6 and Jan 9, this year while M. Logeswari, 31, allegedly committed a similar offence involving RM195,580 at RHB, OUG branch in Jalan Klang Lama here between Aug 19, 2014 and Aug 25, 2015.

They face a charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum 14 years imprisonment and whipping and liable to a fine on conviction.

Logeswari also faces another charge of falsifying a debit voucher at the same place and dates under Section 468 read with Section 471 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum sentence of seven years and a fine on conviction.

Judge Syed Faisal Syed Amir set RM15,000 as bail with one surety for each of the accused and Oct 3 and Oct 13 respectively for remention. The two accused’s international passports were also impounded by the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazlin Mohamad Yusoff appeared for the prosecution while Kalyani was represented by counsel Jagdish Singh, and Logeswari, by counsel Nasirudin Mohd Nordin. — Bernama