Two-day water supply disruption in Perlis

Syarikat Air Perlis said the water supply would be restored in stages starting from 6am tomorrow. — Picture by KE OoiKANGAR Jan 3 — Several areas in Perlis will experience water supply disruption for two days, starting from 3pm today.

According to Syarikat Air Perlis (SAP), the areas that would be affected are from Jalan Santan until Jalan Madu; Jalan Alor Sena andalongt Jalan Kaki Bukit from Taman Saga until Bohor Inai.

“Other areas scheduled to be affected are Balai Baru, Kampung Tunjung, Pusat Pengajian MATRI, Jalan Padang Melangit, Jalan Abi Che Yob, Kampung Darat, Bukit Merah, Bukit Temiang and their vicinity” SAP said in a statement here yesterday.

It said the water supply would be restored in stages starting from 6am tomorrow.

“The disruption is due to pipe alignment work at Simpang Tiga, Balai Baru and the installation of a concrete sewage as well as repair work of the junction at route R9, Jalan Mata Ayer-Beseri by the Public Works Department. Consumers are advised to store enough water for their needs,” said the statement. — Bernama