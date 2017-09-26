Two ‘datuks’ remanded over Gatco land ownership transfer

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — Two siblings with the title, ‘Datuk’ were remanded for three days today to facilitate investigations into a land ownership transfer case at Kampung Serampang Indah, Jempol, Negri Sembilan, known formerly as Ladang Gatco.

The order, valid till Sept 28, was issued by magistrate Mohd Nor Hafidzuddin Yusoff on the application of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The brothers aged 54 and 58, who are also chief executives of different companies were detained by MACC in a special raid in Klang Valley between 11.40 am and 12.45 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, a ‘middleman’ aged 69, who was remanded on Tuesday in relation to the case has been released on MACC bail.

He was detained at MACC headquarters here on Sept 19 after giving his statement.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad was reported to have said that the man was an important witness in the deal involving ownership transfer of the land. — Bernama